Wertz Warriors Make Their Way To Traverse City For Special Olympics Michigan State Winter Games

The Wertz Warriors, making their way through Michigan Tuesday collecting money they raised for the Special Olympics.

9&10's Taylor Jones caught up with riders Tuesday as they stopped in Lake City.

Lake City was just one of many stops for the Wertz Warriors this week.

It's all part of their annual trek north, 900 miles by snowmobile to the Special Olympics Michigan State Winter Games.

But their fundraising for the cause started awhile back.

“Each rider here is responsible for a community or a businesses for raising money. So they raise money with them all year long through bowling banquets, golf fundraisers, auctions dinners, whatever and at the end of the year, it comes to one big ride that's a week long and we go to the stops that these riders raised the money throughout the entire year,” says Ken Mattei, Chairman of Wertz Warriors.

Their efforts add up. In 36 years they've raised more than 9.4 million dollars for Special Olympics Michigan athletes.

On this leg, 52 riders rode from Lake City to Irons and then ended in Cadillac.

For Bill McInnis, the cause has always been close to his heart, but now even more so, his granddaughter is an athlete.

“She wouldn't talk when she went to school, she wouldn't talk to the other kids. She would barley talk to the teachers. The pediatrician suggested that we get her involved with Special Olympics and then once she got involved, being around other kids that were similar, she kind of came out of her shell and she stated to talk and she learned more, it's been very good to her,” says Bill McInnis, Wertz Warrior.

That's why these warriors continue their mission of giving, to support the athletes and help change their lives.

“To see these athletes, to see them succeed in life, that's one thing when you go to the games and you watch them and they win, how excited they are because they have been working at it all year long and it comes down to this one day, this one game, or one presentation. If they win, the excitement of gold is unbelievable," Mattei.