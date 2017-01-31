President Trump Expected To Sign Executive Order On Cyber Securi - Northern Michigan's News Leader

President Trump Expected To Sign Executive Order On Cyber Security

President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order on cyber security sometime soon.

The order is expected to commission several different reviews of the government's cyber defenses. 

It will also check America's offensive cyber capabilities.

The order comes after the president spent months denying conclusions that Russia was responsible for the hacking of Democrat emails.