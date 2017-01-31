UNICEF Asks For Money To Help Children In Syria

UNICEF is asking for $3.3 billion this year to help millions of children worldwide.
More than 40 percent of the appeal would provide money to children either displaced within Syria or who have fled abroad to escape the country's nearly six year war.
Poor nutrition is the cause of nearly half of the deaths in children under five worldwide. That's 3.1 million children each year.
The single largest donor in 2016 was the United States, which contributed $407 million.
An off-duty deputy sprang into action to save a man's life.
A tip and quick action by a Northern Michigan drug team has two people in jail Wednesday night.
A crane tipped over on a job site in Charlevoix Wednesday. No one was hurt but workers tell us they still had to work around the crane.
We have an update from one of the many Tri-DENT drug cases from last year.
A company is now offering Northern Michigan residents a safe way to get rid of old appliances.
“The winner was announced Wednesday night for this year's special commemorative print for the National Cherry Festival.
An update on a Chippewa County woman arrested in September after police say she lied about an armed robbery.
“It’s just not safe; they don’t act safely.” A tipped over crane at a work site in Charlevoix County has prompted workers to reach out to Northern Michigan's News Leader with their safety concerns.
The House just voted to approve the GOP’s new plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.
A teenage girl was killed more than three years ago in Kalkaska County, but friends and family have found a unique way to keep her memory alive.
