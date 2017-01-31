UNICEF Asks For Money To Help Children In Syria

UNICEF is asking for $3.3 billion this year to help millions of children worldwide.

More than 40 percent of the appeal would provide money to children either displaced within Syria or who have fled abroad to escape the country's nearly six year war.

Poor nutrition is the cause of nearly half of the deaths in children under five worldwide. That's 3.1 million children each year.

The single largest donor in 2016 was the United States, which contributed $407 million.

