Flint Residents Seek Millions In Damages From EPA Over Water Crisis

We have continuing coverage on the Flint water crisis.

More than 1,700 people are seeking at least $700 million in damages.

That claim is against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for handling the cities crisis of lead-tainted water.

The complaint says the department failed to follow several specific agency mandates and directives.

People in Flint say the EPA failed to immediately determine if local and state officials were taking proper steps to address the crisis.

Flint is still recovering from a water supply not treated to reduce corrosion, leaching lead from old pipes into drinking water throughout the city.