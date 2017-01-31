Living Right: Boost Your Stamina - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Living Right: Boost Your Stamina

Whether you're training for a 5k or simply want to increase your everyday stamina, there are things you can start doing right now to push your physical or mental endurance.

Katie Boomgaard shows us how in today's Living Right.

Above all, stay well hydrated to replace fluids lost through sweating, and eliminate junk food from your diet.

Filling your body with empty calories decreases your energy and stamina.