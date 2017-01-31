"Can You Hear Me?" Scam: What You Need To Know

“Can you hear me now?”

If this call pops up on your phone, do not answer this question.

Your answer could make you the victim of a scam.

What the scammer is trying to do is record your voice saying ‘yes’.

Your voice then acts as a verbal contract, authorizing unwanted charges on a phone or utility bill.

These scammers may also leave you a message, urging you to call them back and respond to prompts.

If it's an illegal marketing call and you press any button at all, you've told them it's an authorized number which can then be sold to other scammers.

So what do you do to avoid it?

Don't answer the phone from numbers you don't know

Don't confirm your number over the phone

Don't give out personal information

Don't answer questions

One of the best ways to protect yourself is to register on the National Do Not Call Registry.