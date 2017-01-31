MTM On The Road: Glass Artz Fused-Glass Creativity in Traverse City

With refreshing bursts of color, textures and shapes, the art of glass fusion is one for every creative explorer this winter. Glass Artz is a learning studio and gallery in downtown Traverse City with fused-glass projects for all ages. Classes average about two hours each and students are asked to book their spot at least 24 hours in advance. Including votive candle holders, creative coasters and vases, the projects are numerous and constantly expanding! Looking for a unique Valentine's date or a fun night with the girls? Check it out today on Michigan This Morning!