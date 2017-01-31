Kalkaska County Deputies Investigating Murder Case

Deputies are investigating a murder in Kalkaska County.

The Kalkaska County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at a home in Springfield Township around 4:03 Sunday afternoon.

Deputies say Michael Brandt’s body was found in his home by a friend.

Deputies say the friend told them he hadn’t heard from Brandt in a few days and went to check on him. That’s when he Brandt’s body.

According to the sheriff’s office, an autopsy revealed that Brandt was attacked at his home and suffered multiple stab wounds.

Deputies say two suspects have been arrested in connection to Brandt’s murder and are awaiting arraignment.

