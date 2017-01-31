Senate Committee Approves Betsy DeVos For Education Secretary - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Senate Committee Approves Betsy DeVos For Education Secretary

The Senate committee has approved Betsy DeVos for education secretary.

The vote of approval now sends the nomination to the full Senate.

The Michigan native faced a tough confirmation hearing.

Senators grilled her over some federal education mandates and she appeared confused by certain teaching concepts.

Some in Michigan even protested her being the nominee for that role.