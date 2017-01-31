CMU Students Protest President Trump's Immigration Ban

President Donald Trump's executive order banning people coming from seven Middle Eastern and African countries continues to spark protests across the country.

Some are happening here in Michigan.

The president says only 109 people out of 325,000 were detained and held for questioning, and the travel ban is not against one religion or faith but to protect Americans.

Students at Central Michigan University are joining the protests.

Organizers are expecting several hundred students to attend.

They'll listen to speakers and after they wrap up they'll be walking across campus.

The march is all in response to the recent executive order issued by President Trump banning travel from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

This event was organized by the Muslim Student Organization on campus and they want to make it known they don't agree with the president's actions.