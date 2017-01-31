Benzie County Deputies: Two People Arrested, Accused Of Stealing Guns

Benzie County deputies say they arrested two people for stealing guns from several homes.

They're thanking their suspects for posing with the guns on Facebook.

The theft investigation started last Monday when someone broke into an Inland Township home and stole guns and tools.

The homeowner thought he knew who it was and deputies got a tip about the Facebook post.

They found two guns and some tools in a Kalkaska County home.

Grand Traverse County deputies arrested the thieves at their work and found two more guns and tools there.

Through the investigation more stolen tools were found at a different Kalkaska County home, but no guns.

The homeowner led police to two other homes near South Boardman and Kalkaska where seven other stolen guns were found.

Jeremy Stevens and Joshua Griffin are both charged with home invasion, larceny of firearms and larceny.