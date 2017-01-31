Senate Democrats Boycott Committee Vote On Two Cabinet Nominees

U.S. senators will have a busy day Tuesday as they consider several of President Donald Trump's cabinet nominees, but now Democrats are leading a boycott.

They say they will not vote on the Department of Health and Human Services or the Treasury secretary.

They will likely still proceed with secretary of education candidate, Betsy DeVos.

The Michigan native faced a tough confirmation hearing.

Senators grilled her over some federal education mandates and she appeared confused by certain teaching concepts.

Some in Michigan even protested her being the nominee for that role.