Cadillac Man Sentenced To Prison For Trying To Set Apartment Fire

A Cadillac man is headed to prison after trying to set an apartment complex on fire last year.

The attempted arson happened in August at a building on West Bremer Street in Cadillac.

Cole Spears was sentenced to serve at least three years in prison.

He admitted to the crime in December.

Spears tried to set the fire in the apartment's entryway.