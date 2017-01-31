Man On Parole For Sex Crimes Arrested, Accused Of Having Child Porn

A man on parole for several sex crimes is back in prison after state police found a lot of child porn.

Last June, troopers got a tip through the Sex Offender Registry that David Clark was using Grindr, a social networking app.

That prompted his parole officer to search his Grand Traverse County home.

The parole officer sent his laptop to the Michigan State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and sent Clark back to prison.

Investigators found pictures of 11 to 13 year old boys engaging in sexual activity with each other and adult males.

This month, the county prosecutor is charging him with several charges including being a habitual offender, which could land him at least five years.