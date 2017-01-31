CAPS To Host Community Forum To Discuss Best Ways To Make improvements

A Northern Michigan school district continues to discuss the best ways to make improvements.

Cadillac Area Public Schools is hosting a community forum Tuesday night at the high school.

Since November they have been talking about how to better their buildings after an audit showed many of the CAPS buildings are in need of improvements and repairs.

Discussion started swirling back in November when the community first got together to lay out their expectations.

Tuesday night they are expected to keep hashing out details, including student safety, improving building efficiency and giving students more opportunities to learn.

People who come to the forum will work in small groups to see potential options that they will be able to give feedback on.

“We would like to be as proactive with addressing concerns, because at the heart of this we know we need to do right by our kids. We know some of our facilities are in dire shape and what we need to do is make sure we have the best plan moving forward,” says Cadillac High School Principal, Shaina Squires,

The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m.