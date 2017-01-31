Emmet Co. Woman Sentenced For Violating Probation While On Work - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Emmet Co. Woman Sentenced For Violating Probation While On Work Release

A Northern Michigan woman who violated her probation while on work release is going to prison.

Susan Graham is sentenced to at least 16 months in prison for having alcohol while on a work release as a jail inmate in Emmet County.

That was a violation of her probation.

She pleaded guilty to the crimes last month.