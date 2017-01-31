Plane Forced To Make Emergency Landing On Midland County Road

A plane was forced to make an emergency landing in Midland after experiencing engine problems.

Midland County Sheriff’s Office and Mills Township Fire Rescue responded to a report of a plane landing along a road in Mills Township Monday morning.

Deputies heard that the plane had landed on North Jefferson Road north of East Shearer Road just before 9:30am.

The 1964 Cesna model 182 plane, piloted by a 52-year-old from Millington and a 38-year-old from Clare, took off from Barstow Airport.

They were working for Gateway Air Service out of Midland and inspecting pipelines from the air when they experienced engine troubles.

They were forced to make an emergency landing on North Jefferson Road.

Both the pilot and co-pilot were uninjured and the plane was not damaged.

The plane was towed back to Barstow Airport for inspection.