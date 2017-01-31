Volkswagen Issues Two Separate Audi Recalls

Volkswagen's luxury Audi brand is recalling more than 576 thousand cars in the United States for two separate defects.

The company says some of its 2013 to 2017 compact cars, convertibles and SUVs could have engines with electric coolant pumps that can overheat, potentially causing a fire.

Audi is also recalling its 2011 to 2017 Q5 SUVs because it says water can soak into the foam around its air-bag inflators, which could spew metal into the vehicles.

The company says it will notify owners affected by the recall and repair their cars at no charge.

