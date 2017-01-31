Tennessee Armory Shooting Suspect Arrested in Detroit

Federal authorities arrested a man accused of shooting 10 people at a National Guard armory in Tennessee.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says that Kyanedre Benson was arrested Monday by U.S. Marshals in Detroit.

Benson is being held without bond awaiting his extradition hearing in Wayne County.

He's facing 10 counts of attempted murder in connection with a shooting when a fight broke out last Friday at the armory in Brownsville.

Investigators say two juveniles and eight adults were wounded in the shooting none of injuries are believed to life threatening.