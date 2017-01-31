Traverse City's New Tourism Director Plans For New Year

It's a new year for Northern Michigan tourism and for Traverse City there's a new director as well.

It's Trevor Tkach's first year as president of Traverse City tourism and he has big plans for the city.

The TC native and past Cherry Festival Executive Director says the committee's main focus in 2017 is to collaborate more with other Grand Traverse area communities.

The goal is to boost the economy, not only for tourism, but for all area businesses.

Tkach says, “We'll be working closely with agriculture and closely with medical and education to see how we can collaborate and be more useful of a tool to all these industries so we can all do better.”

The tourism board is holding an open meeting this April to discuss future plans.