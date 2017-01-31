President Donald Trump Expected To Announce Supreme Court Justice Pick

Suspense is building in Washington D.C. Tuesday as the nation waits on the announcement of President Donald Trump's pick for the vacant Supreme Court justice seat, a spot that has been empty for almost a year.

President Trump says he will make the big announcement Tuesday.

Once his nominee is named, attention will shift across the street to the capitol where senate Democrats could try to block the confirmation.

However, President Trump has told senate Republicans that if Democrats try to filibuster his nomination, he will support a rule change that would allow his candidate's confirmation without a Democrat vote.

The Supreme Court has only included eight justices since last February after the death of conservative justice Antonin Scalia.