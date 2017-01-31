Suspect In Custody Following Deadly Canadian Mosque Shooting

In this update, Quebec City and the entire nation of Canada are mourning the loss of six men killed in a mosque.

Tuesday morning, police have one suspect in custody.

Police got the call Sunday evening after shots were fired at a mosque in Quebec City.

Six men were killed, and 19 more people were injured.

Police arrested one man at the scene, and another a short distance away, though they say one of them was just a witness.

They have identified the suspected shooter as Alexander Bissonnette, a local resident and student at Laval University.

Now, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling for justice.

In a brief court appearance Monday, Bissonnette did not enter a plea.

He's charged with six counts of first-degree murder, as well as five counts of attempted murder.

His next court date is set for February 2.