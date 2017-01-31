Suspect In Custody Following Deadly Canadian Mosque Shooting

An off-duty deputy sprang into action to save a man's life.
A tip and quick action by a Northern Michigan drug team has two people in jail Wednesday night.
A crane tipped over on a job site in Charlevoix Wednesday. No one was hurt but workers tell us they still had to work around the crane.
We have an update from one of the many Tri-DENT drug cases from last year.
“The winner was announced Wednesday night for this year's special commemorative print for the National Cherry Festival.
A company is now offering Northern Michigan residents a safe way to get rid of old appliances.
A teenage girl was killed more than three years ago in Kalkaska County, but friends and family have found a unique way to keep her memory alive.
An update on a Chippewa County woman arrested in September after police say she lied about an armed robbery.
The man involved in a shootout with Grand Rapids police Wednesday afternoon has died.
Be careful when checking your emails as a widespread phishing scheme is targeting people across the internet.
