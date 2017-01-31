MTM On The Road: 2017 Fit My Life Winter Games in Traverse City

This weekend 30 local men and women will compete in a 2-day fitness challenge of strength and endurance. The 2017 Fit My Life Winter Games is hosted at the Fit My Life gym in Traverse City and benefits veterans with every admission fee. While food and drink are provided for the competing athletes, the awards ceremony is open to friends and family with celebratory dinner and beverages as well as live music. Think you have what it takes to compete? Join us live on Michigan This Morning as we size up this year's roster of fitness fiends.

