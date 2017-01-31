Iranian Foreign Minister: Iran To No Longer Issue Visas To Americans

Iran's Foreign Minister says the country will no longer issue visas to Americans.

Iran's Foreign Minister made the announcement Friday morning, describing the decision as a counter-action to President Donald Trump's latest executive order.

The order bans citizens of seven majority Muslim countries from entering the United States for at least 90 days.

The president stirred up more tensions after firing acting Attorney General Sally Yates for refusing to defend the order.

Meanwhile, protests against the order continue across the country.

Protestors are demonstrating their disapproval of President Trump’s decision to ban citizens of seven majority Muslim countries from entering the U.S. for at least 90 days.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are critical of the ban.

The White House is defending the move, saying that while there is no specific terror threat at this time, the ban aims to keep it that way.

“This was overly broad, overly rushed and implemented in a very haphazard manner,” says Pennsylvania Rep. Charlie Dent.

“We're not going to wait until we get attacked and figure out how we can make sure it doesn't happen again,” White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

Despite the protests, President Trump's supporters are praising him for following through on another promise made on the campaign trail.