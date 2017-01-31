Adopt A Pet Tuesday: Victor, Mel & Sophie

It’s Adopt a Pet Tuesday on Michigan This Morning!

This week we have Victor, Mel and Sophie, just three of Northern Michigan’s many great adoptable animals waiting for a loving family.

Victor is a 2-year-old Shepherd/Mix. He is neutered and housetrained. Victor gets along with cats and most dogs but would prefer a home with older children. If your family wants to take Victor home, head to the Little Traverse Bay Humane Society in Suttons Bay.

Mel is a 1-year-old Russian Blue/Domestic Shorthair Mix. He is neutered. Mel is a shy cat, in need of a gentle and patient household. He is waiting for his forever family at the Humane Animal Treatment Society in Mount Pleasant.

Sophie is a 9-month-old Pit Bull Terrier Mix. She is spayed, housetrained and up-to-date on vaccinations. Sophie also gets along well with other dogs! Sophie is ready for her forever family to take her home and is waiting at the Chippewa County Animal Control in Sault Ste. Marie.

Tune in to MTM each Tuesday at 5:20 am and 8:50 am for more lovable Northern Michigan pets in search of families for their own!