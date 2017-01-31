Grand Traverse County Inmate Tased After Fight Breaks Out In Jai - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Grand Traverse County Inmate Tased After Fight Breaks Out In Jail

Corrections officers had to tase an inmate at the Grand Traverse County jail after a fight broke out.

The Traverse City Police Department says they were called to the jail Friday night to file the report.

Two inmates were playing cards when one accused the other of cheating.

The two started fighting and a corrections officer tased one of them to get them to stop.

A report is being sent to the prosecutor’s office.