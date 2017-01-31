Man Accused Of Attacking Homeless People In Traverse City Found Guilty

In this update, a man accused of attacking homeless people in Traverse City was convicted of the crime.

Maayingan Brauker was found guilty of one count of aggravated assault, a misdemeanor.

Traverse City police say Brauker was one of two people who kicked, threw rocks and even firecrackers at a group of homeless people in July.

It sent one victim to the hospital.

Brauker's sentencing is set for March 1.