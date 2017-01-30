Person Hits Family Dollar In Cadillac, Drives Off - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Person Hits Family Dollar In Cadillac, Drives Off

A local dollar store says someone drove into their building, and then drove off.

They say it happened Friday night at the Family Dollar in Cadillac.

The store tells us the crash displaced a few bricks at the front of the store, but there is no major damage.

Police haven’t told us if they are actively looking for a suspect.

