Grand Traverse Metro Fire Hosts Hazardous Material Training

Grand Traverse County fire crews are training Monday to detect hazardous material.

Monday night the Grand Traverse Metro Fire Department started hazardous material training in a building just days before its demolition.

A unique opportunity for crews made possible by Serra of Traverse City.

The company is tearing it down to make room for two new showrooms.

Before demolition, they reached out to the fire department.

Monday the building on Garfield Road was filled with different simulations and chemical vapors for crews to detect.

A chance for them to get out their Level A suits and equipment they don't always get to use.

Lt. Adam Drewery says, “Hazmat incidents don't happen all the time you can train all you want around the table, hands on stuff like this is great for our guys, we don't get the opportunity to do this which is great nobody's unfortunate to having a release.”

The fire department plans to use the building for training until Thursday and ask if you're getting rid of a building to think of them and other fire departments.