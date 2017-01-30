White Pine Stampede Cancels 50K Race Due Weather, 20K, 10K Still On

Some places are seeing so much snow, others just not enough.

They blame the January thaw.

Monday the White Pine Stampede canceled their 50K race on Saturday February 4, but will still have a 20 and 10K.

The cross country ski race goes through Antrim County starting in Mancelona and ending in Bellaire.

“A month ago I would have bet you a 100 bucks that this was going to be a great trail.”

Three races, the 50K, 20K, and 10K, through Antrim County and hundreds of skiers make up the White Pine Stampede.

John O’Hearn won the 50K last year and trains all year around for the big race.

He says, “It's a fun one because it's a point to point race and you don't have a lot of those.”

So when news broke that the big race was canceled, John was disappointed and shocked. Especially for someone living in Traverse City where schools were closed because of the snow.

“I was a little surprised because you look out your front door and you assume that's how it is everywhere, when obviously it's northern Michigan you know from one town to the next it can be completely different.”

While Antrim County did see new snow, it’s just not enough for the 50K after the January thaw.

The point to point, it’s the aspect John loves about the race and what forced the race committee to cancel the 50K for just the second time in the stampede's 41 years.

Race Director Jack McKaig says, “When you have a point to point race across streets and roads and all of those require snow. I was out there over the weekend and it was very very thin and then you got the problem of people going fast on skis and running into a bare spot of dirt or mud or whatever.”

But with the 20K still scheduled John says it makes for an interesting race.

“There's going to be some good young guys in the 20K that were planning on winning it and now there's going to be some people in the 50K that were planning on winning that so you're going to combine the two.”

There’s still time to register, click here if interested.