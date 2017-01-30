Boy Scouts Of America Announced They Will Allow Transgender Children To Enroll

The Boy Scouts of America says it will allow transgender children who identify as boys to enroll in the program.

The organization made the announcement Monday.

It gives kids who'd like to enroll an option to list their gender on the application to become a scout.

It used to be based on the child's birth certificate.

The Boy Scouts of America says it changed course based on states and communities are defining gender.

The organization drew criticism last year when a transgender child was asked to leave his troop after parents and leaders found out he is transgender.