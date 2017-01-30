U.S. Government Investigating After Iran Conducts A Ballistic Missile Test

The U.S. is investigating after it says Iran conducted a ballistic missile test.

White House Press Secretary, Sean Spicer, says he doesn't know the exact nature and says the administration is studying the details.

We do know Iran tested the missile Sunday and it flew 550 nautical miles before exploding.

Right now, Iran is not allowed to test missiles that have nuclear capability because of UN security resolutions.

That was part of the controversial 2015 nuclear deal that allowed the country to seek nuclear energy options.

A deal President Trump strongly criticized.