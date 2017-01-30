Northern Michigan Leaders Discuss Trump Executive Orders

The executive orders on illegal immigration and travel from several Middle Eastern countries could have a big effect on some in Northern Michigan.

We sat down with Republican State Representative Triston Cole and a Priest who's worked one on one with immigrant and migrant families, including here in Northern Michigan.

“There's a lot of change taking place in the country right now,” said Cole.

Change that State representative Triston Cole says is much needed as Donald Trump comes through on a campaign promise.

“This is one of the reasons that we have president Trump. We’ve gotten away from strictly enforcing our immigration laws, many of these things are current laws on the book and we're simply enforcing them and sometimes you have to cast a wide net,” said Cole.

He says lawmakers are also watching to see how the executive orders could affect farmers who rely on migrant workers in Northern Michigan.

Fr. Wayne Dziekan works with many of the migrant and immigrant families in Northern Michigan. He says the orders, initially have created confusion.

“There's so much with these execute orders that have not been specified. As a result of the executive orders, the immigrant community in Northern Michigan is hugely frightened whether they have documentation or not. Vetting is already very rigorous, it's very difficult for people to enter our country, it's very difficult through even if they have a path open for them,” said Fr. Dziekan.

He told us immigration reform is not easy and takes time.

“Comprehensive reform is literally global in scope, it’s something that would be done by Congress here in the U.S. but it would affect the way we do business with other countries, it would affect the way we do trade deals with other countries,” said Fr. Dziekan.

Representative Cole said lawmakers in Lansing will likely be discussing the executive orders and what can be done to make sure farmers aren't negatively impacted.