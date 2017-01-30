Family And Friends Remember Mecosta County Woman

Loved ones are remembering a Mecosta County woman after deputies say her boyfriend shot and killed her before killing himself.

Deputies say Gabrial Harkins shot and killed his girlfriend Kathleen Blackburn and then turned the gun on himself.

The Mecosta County Sheriff's department says it happened around three, Sunday morning.

Deputies found the couple dead around 6pm at their home on 16th street in Colfax Township.

9&10's Taylor Jones was at the home speaking to those who are shocked this happened.

“You don't ever think that, that's anything that is possible,” says Rolinda Welch, neighbor.

Friends and family, shocked to learn Gabrial Harkins and Kathleen Blackburn are dead.

The Mecosta County Sheriff says Harkins shot and killed Blackburn, then himself.

“I couldn't believe it. Dennis had said well that's Gabe and Katie’s house and I said wow they didn't seem like they would do that. They were nice people,” says Welch.

The Sheriff believes the two got into a fight.

But neither have a past of domestic violence or any criminal record, leaving people questioning how this could happen.

“Heartbroken and shattered. Katie was just a beautiful soul and we did community theater here together and she's just one of the most kind giving people that I have ever met and it’s just unfathomable that something like this would happen to her and in our community,” says Zak Krebs, friend of Kathleen.

Kathleen had three children, the youngest was in the home while it happened but didn't know what was going on.

Friends say Kathleen was a devoted mother to her boys.

“My heart goes out to her kids. I can’t imagine what they are going to have to go through and I will do everything I can to make sure they have what they need and that we remember her for the beautiful person that she was,” says Krebs.

Kathleen’s friends and family are remembering her smile and personality.

“She had that kind of old school mentality but very sweet, lovely, energetic just a very caring wonderful person.