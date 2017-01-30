Cadillac Business Collects Tens of Thousands of Pencils for Area Schools

A business in Cadillac is taking school supply donations seriously -- down to the last pencil.

Rummel Orthodontics started "Project Pencil" last year as a social media campaign to donate pencils to local elementary schools.

In 2016, they collected around 5,000 for one school.

This year...they collected 41,000 pencils.

The public also voted on more schools to get them.

The business immediately began to deliver boxes to Manton Elementary, St. Anne's, Cadillac Area elementary schools, Reed City, Morley-Stanwood and Big Rapids.

"The kids seem very happy and the teachers are very grateful because we know that they can always use school supplies,” said Victoria Pecak of Rummel Orthodontics. “Pencils are obviously an item you can use in every class, every day."

Rummel's staff hopes to deliver the last box of 2,000 pencils to St. Anne's school this Thursday, Feb. 2.