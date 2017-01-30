Mesick Schools Equip Buses with State-Of-The-Art Cameras

"Student safety is our number one priority,” said Scott Akom, Superintendent of Mesick Consolidated Schools.

These big yellow buses just got a new set of eyes to help keep kids safe.

And they can get you in trouble.

When it comes to keeping kids safe at the bus stop, one school is turning to technology.

Half of the school bus fleet at Mesick Consolidated Schools are now using cameras to catch people passing when they clearly should not be.

9&10’s Cody Boyer and photojournalist Harrison Light took a look at the AngelTrax cameras.

School bus drivers already have a lot on their plates.

So putting "eyes" on the buses in Mesick is one way to stop drivers from passing...when they shouldn't.

“The biggest thing with this camera setup is the safety of the children,” said Bob Harrison, Mesick Schools Transportation Director.

The “AngelTrax” camera aims to live up to its name...

“We try to set our routes up to where everyone gets off on the right-hand side but you still have places you have no choice where children have to cross the road,” Harris said. “It’s just unbelievable what they do and hopefully everybody's going to start catching on."

The problem: drivers passing a bus with the red lights flashing.

“It’s been a big issue and it has worked,” Harris said.

How the cameras work is relatively simple.

When these red lights are on, this sign stands as a stop sign.

When they are on, so are the cameras.

The best part…they look in multiple directions.

“Number one danger is you have no idea if we're going to have kids coming to the left, going across the road,” Harris said.

“You can't put a cost on student safety,” Akom said.

Akom said the proof is in the progress: three people, already ticketed.

“We’ve already had several vehicles blow through our reds and our stop sign,” Akom said. “We were able to turn that over to authorities. Everyone's in a hurry. We can't be in a hurry. We got to follow the laws."

“I would like to think it'd stop it but it is definitely going to prevent a lot of it, as this gets more known what kind of a system we have, hopefully people will start realizing when they see a Mesick bus, they stay behind it when the red lights are on,” Harris said.

The school aims to install the rest of the cameras by the end of the year.