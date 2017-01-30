Traverse City Man Takes Plea Deal, Accused Of Engaging In Sexual Acts With Student

A Traverse City man accused of engaging in sexual acts with a student in the Traverse City West High School parking lot has taken a plea deal.

Larry Tabbert was arrested in December after he was caught talking to a boy on a mobile dating app and they met up in the school parking lot.

Last week, Tabbert pleaded guilty to two counts of assault with intent to commit sexual penetration.

His criminal sexual conduct charges were dropped.

He will be sentenced next month.