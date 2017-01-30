Man Pleads Guilty To Fleeing A Police Officer In Grand Traverse Co.

A man who led Michigan State Police on a chase through Grand Traverse County has admitted to the crime.

In October, troopers were looking for a stolen truck out of Missaukee County.

When they found it in Grand Traverse County and tried to stop it, the driver took off.

A trooper's car was damaged before they were able to arrest Leslie Robinson.

On Friday Robinson pleaded guilty to fleeing a police officer third offense, and habitual offender second offense.

He will be sentenced in March.