White Pine Stampede Committee Cancels 50K Race On February 4

The White Pine Stampede Committee canceled the 50K race scheduled for February 4 on Monday morning.

The committee says the trail is not good enough in spots to run a full 50K race.

The director of the committee posted on Facebook that the weather the last several weeks impacted the decision greatly.

“There are areas which have an abundance of snow, but, there are a few crucial, always problem areas, which were hit hard by the elongated January thaw,” he said.

They say the 20K and 10K trails are in excellent shape, so those races will take place as scheduled.

The 20K will begin at 10:30, and the 10K at 11:30 on February 4.

“Our goal is always to provide the best conditions as possible, the 20K and 10K trails will be excellent and should prove to be fun,” he said.