Man Admits To Embezzling From Former Employer In Montmorency County

A man has now admitted to stealing from his former employer in Montmorency County.

Marc Whitney pleaded guilty to embezzling from a business in Hillman.

He’s accused of taking more than $1,000, but less than $20,000.

Whitney will be sentenced February 27.