Retiring Well With Michael Reese: A Second Opinion

Looking for help on managing your retirement funds?

A show airing Tuesday on 9&10 can help.

Retiring Well with Michael Reese is put on by Centennial Wealth Advisory.

The show helps you plan for retirement and educates you on the best way to use your retirement savings.

Tuesday, financial advisors are discussing the importance of getting a second opinion in your retirement planning.

They say you should start doing this 5-10 years before you plan on retiring.

“It really gets vital that you need to have somebody take a look at this. Whether it's the person you're working with or maybe look outside of that and have another financial advisor take a peek at what you're doing, and if there's anything you should be doing to plan for this upcoming retirement,” explains financial advisor, Art Canfield.

The show airs every Tuesday on 9&10 at 10 a.m.