National Park Service Seeks Public Input On Isle Royale Wolf Population

The National Park Service wants your input as it deals with the declining gray wolf population on a remote Michigan island.

Wolves have lived at the Isle Royale Nation Park in Lake Superior since the 1940s, but now there are only two left.

The park service is considering taking wolves from the mainland to the island, delaying a decision or doing nothing at all.

You can submit written comments with your suggestions through March 15.

