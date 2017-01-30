Sights and Sounds: Northern Michigan Weather - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Sights and Sounds: Northern Michigan Weather

Posted: Updated:
By Jeff Blakeman, Editor/Photojournalist
Bio
Connect
Biography

The 9&10 News Team works every day to bring you new and unique views of Northern Michigan.

Photojournalist Jeff Blakeman is taking the drone up as much as he can. He brings us tonight’s Sights and Sounds with weather views all over the region.