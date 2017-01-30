Healthy Living: Amputee Options

There are nearly two million Americans living with limb loss and those numbers continue to grow as wounded servicemen and women return home.

After losing a leg to an injury or disease, it takes time to adjust to a prosthetic limb.

Now, a team of engineers and medical experts is widening the options for women.

The prosthetic foot is made from a carbon fiber, and weighs about a pound and a half.

The mechanical engineering students designed the foot, which they called "the prominence" as part of their final senior project.

Although it is in the early stages, the foot is believed to be the first that could adapt up to four inches in height.