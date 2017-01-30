FDA Urges Consumers To Throw Out Homeopathic Teething Tablets With Belladonna

If you use Hyland's homeopathic teething products to sooth your teething baby, the Food and Drug Administration is urging you to stop, immediately, and throw them away.

Here's why: Hyland's homeopathic teething products contain belladonna, which is a toxic substance.

The FDA is investigating 10 deaths, but the FDA says it's not clear if the deaths are directly tied to the products.

Homeopathic tablets are meant to provide temporary relief to babies growing their first teeth.

The FDA issued the original safety alert in 2010, then a second in September.

Hyland's discontinued the product in October.

On Friday, the FDA said lab findings showed inconsistent amounts of belladonna.

You can check out the FDA’s report here.