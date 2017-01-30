Jack's Journal: Housekeeping

The only dog left in the shelter after an adoption event now has a new forever home.
We have an update from one of the many Tri-DENT drug cases from last year.
A teenage girl was killed more than three years ago in Kalkaska County, but friends and family have found a unique way to keep her memory alive.
A couple is safe thanks to the heroic act of an 18 year old on the way home from his senior prom. Saturday night Grayling High School students Austin Molands, his girlfriend Jenna Bryan, and one of their friends were driving back from prom.
The man involved in a shootout with Grand Rapids police Wednesday afternoon has died.
A bill to outlaw female genital mutilation in Michigan is in the works.
This group of veterans walking miles to Cadillac, all for an important cause.
Comic Book ER in downtown Cadillac is gearing up for Free Comic Book Day.
A crane tipped over on a job site in Charlevoix Wednesday. No one was hurt but workers tell us they still had to work around the crane.
