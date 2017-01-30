Downstate Lieutenant Admits To Driving Drunk In Montmorency Co.

A downstate lieutenant has admitted to driving drunk in Montmorency County last month.

Brian Filipiak has pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated.

Montmorency County deputies spotted his car weaving along a road.

When they asked the Washtenaw County lieutenant to get out he refused.

Deputies even threatened they would have to use a stun gun if he didn't get out and had to pull him from his pickup.

Filipiak is on administrative leave.

A sentencing date has yet to be set.