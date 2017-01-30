Woman Sentenced For Causing Crash That Killed Rep. Peter Pettalia

The driver who hit and killed state Representative Peter Pettalia was sentenced for the crime.

Last September, Nancy Lunn hit Pettalia while he was riding his motorcycle on M-33 and Country Road 612 in Montmorency County.

Lunn pleaded guilty to a moving violation causing death -- a misdemeanor.

She now has to pay about $900 in fines along with probation.

Lunn turned in front of Pettalia.

He was a long time representative for Michigan's 106th District.