Manistee Man Pleads Guilty To Robbing Grawn Gas Station

A Manistee man pleaded guilty to robbing a Grawn gas station with a gun.

Grand Traverse County deputies arrested Hunter Slade at the beginning of December.

He held up an attendant at the Shell Gas Station at gun point before he was found passed out inside Walmart in Garfield Township and arrested.

On Friday, Slade pleaded guilty to armed robbery.

His drug charges were dropped.

He will be sentenced in late February.