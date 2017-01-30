Mecosta County Deputies: Two Dead After Murder-Suicide - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Mecosta County Deputies: Two Dead After Murder-Suicide

Posted: Updated:

Mecosta County deputies say two people are dead after a murder-suicide.

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to the call around 5:55 Sunday afternoon in Colfax Township.

According to the sheriff’s office, Gabrial Harkins shot and killed his girlfriend, Kathleen Blackburn, before turning the gun on himself.

Stay with Northern Michigan’s News Leader as we work to bring you more details. 